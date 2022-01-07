Update 1.04

- Added the beginner tutorial.
- Added game ending conditions + special events trigger.
- Added exit to menu option in game.
- Corrected hospital values & reduce virus mortality.
- Added full screen / non full screen and save settings.
- Modified lines of story.
- Shortened part of the lengthy storyline.
- Modified game graphics.
- Linked some story hints related to Black Market trading.
- Greatly reduced the price of items bought and sold on the black market.
- Adjusted vaccine development, espionage costs.
- Added global data viewing: population, total income, food demand, food inventory.
- Added neighboring country names to enhance worldview atmosphere.
You can report bugs to the forum, thank you !
Thanks for waiting, have a great weekend and proper rest! :)
Changed files in this update