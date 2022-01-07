 Skip to content

Quarantineer update for 7 January 2022

Update 1.04

  • Added the beginner tutorial.
  • Added game ending conditions + special events trigger.
  • Added exit to menu option in game.
  • Corrected hospital values ​​& reduce virus mortality.
  • Added full screen / non full screen and save settings.
  • Modified lines of story.
  • Shortened part of the lengthy storyline.
  • Modified game graphics.
  • Linked some story hints related to Black Market trading.
  • Greatly reduced the price of items bought and sold on the black market.
  • Adjusted vaccine development, espionage costs.
  • Added global data viewing: population, total income, food demand, food inventory.
  • Added neighboring country names to enhance worldview atmosphere.

You can report bugs to the forum, thank you !

Thanks for waiting, have a great weekend and proper rest! :)

