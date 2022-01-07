 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

The Tenants update for 7 January 2022

The Tenants - Patch 0.76

Share · View all patches · Build 7985510 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
General
  • Disabled winter decorations and seasonal time-limited content. Santa will return to Wondersville next holiday season.
  • Disabled remodelling in a few jobs.
  • Fixed Open House job ratings being sometimes wrongly docked for tenants not having enough past tenancies.
  • Fixed a number of incorrect furniture icons.
  • Fixed a number of wall decorations wanting to be placed right up against the wall even when they were on the wall itself.
  • Fixed some tenants suffering from premature balding.
Balance
  • Toned down tenant events frequency scaling with the number of player tenants. Introduced a hard cap starting at 22 tenants.
  • Cashflow problem event changed to occur to everyone but Loyal / Diligent tenants.
  • Date night event changed to occur to everyone except Loners with Social Animals having a boosted chance of it happening.
  • TV / Internet subscription upgrade event changed to occur to everyone with Gamers having a boosted chance of it happening.
  • Adjusted how much rent agents are about to get during lease renegotiations.
  • Agents with over 75 Salesmanship will now never lose money on lease renegotiations unless the tenant is already maxed out.
  • Adjusted what lease lengths agents are able to get during lease renegotiations.
  • Agents might be able to get a longer lease than your current one, while agents with over 80 Salesmanship will never get a shorter lease than your current one. However, lease lengths negotiated by agents are capped at 120 days.

Changed files in this update

The Tenants Content Depot 1009561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.