The Tenants - Patch 0.76

General
- Disabled winter decorations and seasonal time-limited content. Santa will return to Wondersville next holiday season.
- Disabled remodelling in a few jobs.
- Fixed Open House job ratings being sometimes wrongly docked for tenants not having enough past tenancies.
- Fixed a number of incorrect furniture icons.
- Fixed a number of wall decorations wanting to be placed right up against the wall even when they were on the wall itself.
- Fixed some tenants suffering from premature balding.
Balance
- Toned down tenant events frequency scaling with the number of player tenants. Introduced a hard cap starting at 22 tenants.
- Cashflow problem event changed to occur to everyone but Loyal / Diligent tenants.
- Date night event changed to occur to everyone except Loners with Social Animals having a boosted chance of it happening.
- TV / Internet subscription upgrade event changed to occur to everyone with Gamers having a boosted chance of it happening.
- Adjusted how much rent agents are about to get during lease renegotiations.
- Agents with over 75 Salesmanship will now never lose money on lease renegotiations unless the tenant is already maxed out.
- Adjusted what lease lengths agents are able to get during lease renegotiations.
- Agents might be able to get a longer lease than your current one, while agents with over 80 Salesmanship will never get a shorter lease than your current one. However, lease lengths negotiated by agents are capped at 120 days.
Changed files in this update