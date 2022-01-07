Update 0.4.1 is now RELEASED!

Hello everyone and Happy New Year! We hope everybody had a great time during the Holidays and enjoyed them to their fullest!

Today we want to announce that Northern Lights v0.4.1 is now Live on STEAM and aims to address most of the issues that have been reported in the past weeks!

We consider it's only fair to lower the price given the current state of the game content wise. Instead the price of the game will slowly rise as we add new core content!

What's new?



Along with the reported issues, we took some of the feedback received from users and turned it into reality! The list below contains all the new things we added to the game based on the community wishlist!

*** It is now possible to drink water from water bodies (rivers/lakes) by right-clicking on their surfaces

Cloth can now be used to craft Rope in the Journal's Crafting page

Journal now displays the required Crafting Skill level to unlock the next crafts

The Graphics Settings Menu now has a slider to adjust Field Of View

Compass is now easier to read at night

Cabin Fever Affliction is now disabled at lower difficulties

Traps have now different visuals when armed and when triggered**

What's fixed?



Along with the changes above, we also fixed a lot of the reported issues with the existing things in the game! Full changelog below:

*** Tweaked fog and lighting settings for cloudy and snow flurry weather

Tweaked insanity sounds randomization

Fixed issue causing cooking food to not load from saves

Fixed issue causing cooking food to break with certain item combinations

Fixed issue causing salting meat to not affect meat decay

Fixed issue causing food item stacks to display item with highest time to decay instead of lowest first

Fixed issue causing herbs to show revealed name instead of unknown when gathering from nature

Fixed issue causing items to drop in air

Fixed issue causing some locations to not initialize correctly

Fixed issue causing language auto-detection to not work correctly

Fixed issue causing resolution selector to not work correctly**

What's next?

We want to remind everyone that Northern Lights is in an Early Access state so there might still be a lot of bugs to be ironed and a lot balancing to be done.

We will continue fixing reported bugs and issues for 0.4.x while working on the next AUDIO & UX Big Update as per our Development Roadmap Available HERE

Because of this, we encourage everyone to use the [b]Report A Bug button found in the Game Menus in order to reach out to us about possible issues! Also don't forget to join our Community and Discord Server where we have chats dedicated for feedback and new ideas![/b]

Thank you for reading and for all your support and understanding!