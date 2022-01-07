1.1.2 Patch Notes

This update adds the option on Teleporters in the Level Editor to have sounds play on entry and/or exit. We've also been working to ensure the game runs great on the Steam Deck (which it now does) which includes some general gamepad improvements in the main menu and fixes for some bugs that could occur on Linux with some CPUs.

Version 1.1.2 is a quick follow-up update to the 1.1.1 update which also fixes a bug that caused players to sometimes not teleport to the wrong spot when using a teleporter.

Version 1.1.2

Fixed bug causing the player to be sent to the wrong spot when using some teleporters

Version 1.1.1