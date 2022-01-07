 Skip to content

First Person Tennis - The Real Tennis Simulator update for 7 January 2022

Update 3.7

First Person Tennis - The Real Tennis Simulator update for 7 January 2022

Changelog 3.7

Features:

  • Spectator mode, public/private online matches.
  • Manual run improved.

Bug Fixes:

  • Scoreboard doesn't appear at the end of the match.
  • Commentary at the of the match is not correct.
  • Opponent's avatar online is not correct.
  • Color of the skin doesn't match the avatar.
  • The racket position of the avatar is not correct after calibration.
  • Ball disappears in an online match after the pause of the game.
  • Rooms list is not completely visible if there are many rooms online.
  • Now there is no loss of points if a player exits the ranked match before the end of the first game.
  • Rooms list is not updated if a different server is selected.

