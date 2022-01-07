Update 3.7

Changelog 3.7
Features:
- Spectator mode, public/private online matches.
- Manual run improved.
Bug Fixes:
- Scoreboard doesn't appear at the end of the match.
- Commentary at the of the match is not correct.
- Opponent's avatar online is not correct.
- Color of the skin doesn't match the avatar.
- The racket position of the avatar is not correct after calibration.
- Ball disappears in an online match after the pause of the game.
- Rooms list is not completely visible if there are many rooms online.
- Now there is no loss of points if a player exits the ranked match before the end of the first game.
- Rooms list is not updated if a different server is selected.
Join us on Discord to play online tournaments and chat with other players: https://discord.gg/STaJKGa
If you find new bugs or you have new suggestions please comment here or open a new discussion.
Please write a positive feedback if you like the game.
Thanks.
Changed files in this update