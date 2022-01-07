Update 3.7

Share · View all patches · Build 7985357 · Last edited 7 January 2022 – 15:59:04 UTC by Wendy

Changelog 3.7

Features:

Spectator mode, public/private online matches.

Manual run improved.

Bug Fixes:

Scoreboard doesn't appear at the end of the match.

Commentary at the of the match is not correct.

Opponent's avatar online is not correct.

Color of the skin doesn't match the avatar.

The racket position of the avatar is not correct after calibration.

Ball disappears in an online match after the pause of the game.

Rooms list is not completely visible if there are many rooms online.

Now there is no loss of points if a player exits the ranked match before the end of the first game.

Rooms list is not updated if a different server is selected.

Join us on Discord to play online tournaments and chat with other players: https://discord.gg/STaJKGa

If you find new bugs or you have new suggestions please comment here or open a new discussion.

Thanks.