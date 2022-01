This build has not been seen in a public branch.

I am now opening a beta for the 4.0.0 update to the public, this update will mostly be bug patches, but will also include a full tutorial and a tool tip system for mods. Along with this you will also now be able to upload to the workshop again as I have finally tested and improved the upload code.

To join the beta, go into game properties > betas and enter the password "LetsGoGetTheBeta"