Patch Update (v0.1.10)

Hello,

A quick announcement to share that the latest update (0.1.10) is now live!

-Fixed monster nest POI not spawning monsters

-Fixed a loading bug affecting some save files not loading

-Some performance tweaks. While optimization is still not 100% complete, there have been a few tweaks that should make the game run smoother than before on most machines. Some may still experience some slight stutter when moving to new areas - this will be ironed out soon.

-Reduced the total file size of the game down to 7.6GB from the previous 9GB

-Reduced the amount of average RAM needed to run the game by around 2GB. This was achieved by compressing/decompressing some assets where applicable to reduce overhead

-Optimized some graphic textures to reduce strain on GPU

-Fixed some performance bottlenecks that caused random CPU spikes and crashes

-other slight tweaks and smaller bug fixes

Cheers!