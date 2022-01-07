 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Lost Alone update for 7 January 2022

NEW JUMPSCARES!

Share · View all patches · Build 7985040 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

The daily updates continue. Watching your twitch live and Youtube gameplay, you always give me great ideas to improve the gaming experience!

![]( https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans /40960555/fe152f6bd033e7a2030017f52faaefd402196384.png )

![]( https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans /40960555/dfaea34ab53be19c1bdf661bae57036d7f110255.png )

  • Changed the Jumpscare in the Attic Corridor.
  • Changed the Jumpscare in the Bathroom.
  • New names in the All Of Fame.
  • New paintings in the All Of Fame.

![]( https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans /40960555/3ecc3404b47c5f0402d981b36c5b74a52a62225e.png )

  • Fixed typos in the English version.
  • Lightened the Hospital Textures.

Changed files in this update

Lost Alone Content Depot 1707561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.