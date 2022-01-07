NEW JUMPSCARES!

Hi everyone!
The daily updates continue. Watching your twitch live and Youtube gameplay, you always give me great ideas to improve the gaming experience!
![]( https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans /40960555/fe152f6bd033e7a2030017f52faaefd402196384.png )
![]( https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans /40960555/dfaea34ab53be19c1bdf661bae57036d7f110255.png )
- Changed the Jumpscare in the Attic Corridor.
- Changed the Jumpscare in the Bathroom.
- New names in the All Of Fame.
- New paintings in the All Of Fame.
![]( https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans /40960555/3ecc3404b47c5f0402d981b36c5b74a52a62225e.png )
- Fixed typos in the English version.
- Lightened the Hospital Textures.
Changed files in this update