Blacksmith Legends Playtest update for 7 January 2022

Playtest update 0.7.7

Share · View all patches · Build 7985012 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • marketplace prices has been slightly adjusted to balance trading with resources

Bug fixes:

  • fixed a bug, where placing a floor tile before buying additional land would prevent player to place any floor tile on that land after buying it
  • 'Guardian helmet' will now be properly displayed on Gladiator
  • 'Chain coif' and 'Chain boots' will now appear in Overview screen after finishing 'Armored skin' quest (doesn't work retrospectively)
  • fixed a bug, where entering arena would in some particular case cause crafting crew being part of the battle group
  • 'Marble 1 and 2' floors can now be placed in Wanborne
  • 'Wood floor 3' can now be placed in Wanborne and deducts/add proper amount of gold
  • picking up existing and specific 'Blacksmith model' in workshop will now properly show his socket placement behind the anvil
  • when moving to Wanborne, 'Wall Flag 1' will now be added to the inventory
  • fixed a bug, where after moving to Wanborne, clicking on it on World map would offer you to move there again
  • fixed a bug, where Hero wheel menu on World map wouldn't open in some cases
  • Tavern open particles and enter icon will no longer stack in Wanborne
  • Robbery in Wanborne will be shortened and no longer cause robber to roam through textures
  • after moving to Wanborne, all mine carts will now end at the city icon respectively
  • rapidly clicking Sales Menu or Inventory will no longer cause UI being stuck

