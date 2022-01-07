Playtest update 0.7.7

Changes:
- marketplace prices has been slightly adjusted to balance trading with resources
Bug fixes:
- fixed a bug, where placing a floor tile before buying additional land would prevent player to place any floor tile on that land after buying it
- 'Guardian helmet' will now be properly displayed on Gladiator
- 'Chain coif' and 'Chain boots' will now appear in Overview screen after finishing 'Armored skin' quest (doesn't work retrospectively)
- fixed a bug, where entering arena would in some particular case cause crafting crew being part of the battle group
- 'Marble 1 and 2' floors can now be placed in Wanborne
- 'Wood floor 3' can now be placed in Wanborne and deducts/add proper amount of gold
- picking up existing and specific 'Blacksmith model' in workshop will now properly show his socket placement behind the anvil
- when moving to Wanborne, 'Wall Flag 1' will now be added to the inventory
- fixed a bug, where after moving to Wanborne, clicking on it on World map would offer you to move there again
- fixed a bug, where Hero wheel menu on World map wouldn't open in some cases
- Tavern open particles and enter icon will no longer stack in Wanborne
- Robbery in Wanborne will be shortened and no longer cause robber to roam through textures
- after moving to Wanborne, all mine carts will now end at the city icon respectively
- rapidly clicking Sales Menu or Inventory will no longer cause UI being stuck
