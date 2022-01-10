Christmas is over :(

All good things must eventually come to an end,
WW2: Bunker Simulator Christmas Event is no different.
Thank you for taking part in the Xmas activities,
every item you gathered during them will stay with you in normal game mode.
Changed files in this update