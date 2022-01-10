 Skip to content

WW2: Bunker Simulator update for 10 January 2022

Christmas is over :(

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
All good things must eventually come to an end,

WW2: Bunker Simulator Christmas Event is no different.

Thank you for taking part in the Xmas activities,

every item you gathered during them will stay with you in normal game mode.

