Patch 5.25.172 (Chain it all!)

A few previously disabled gameplay mechanics have been re-enabled, along with some brand new mechanics.
Some balance changes to Building costs and Productions have also been made.
GAMEPLAY
New mechanic: Entropy
- Entropy causes resources in stockpiles to slowly decay over time, higher Entropy makes the decay faster
- Entropy is increased by high population and number of buildings
- Some buildings/goods reduce Entropy
New mechanic: Transfer capacity
- Moving goods around now requires Transfer capacity
- Too little Transfer capacity means goods can't get to where they're needed
- Some buildings increase Transfer capacity
New mechanic: Production chains
- Buildings can take goods they need directly from adjacent buildings
- Goods transferred directly between adjacent buildings in this way does not use Transfer capacity
Stockpile building has been renamed to Horreum
Citadel now provides -30% Global Entropy
Citadel now provides -30% Global Upkeep
Citadel now provides 5 Transfer capacity
Horreum now provides 1 Transfer capacity
Max stockpile gained from Citadel reduced to 50 from 250
Max stockpile gained from Horreum reduced to 50 from 250
Farms now produce Vegetables
Farms now produce Wood
Certain resources now have an inherent decay over time (ex. Vegetables) independent of Entropy
Unwanted buildings can now be razed
Several new goods and resources added
Some new building modifiers
The cost of most buildings have been changed
INTERFACE
- Building stockpiles no longer appear empty if there's active production
- It is now possible to right-click in addition to left-click in order to "go back" to planet view after selecting a building
- Greatly improved UI responsiveness to left- or right-clicking
- Planetary stockpile view is now sorted alphabetically
BUGS
- Fixed unknown modifier on Stockpile
- Fixed certain productions not consuming their required inputs
- Fixed recipes with optional inputs not consuming properly
- Fixed tooltip issue with selected construction sites
- Fixed population not growing properly
