Gods and Idols update for 7 January 2022

Patch 5.25.172 (Chain it all!)

Patch 5.25.172 (Chain it all!) · Build 7984865

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A few previously disabled gameplay mechanics have been re-enabled, along with some brand new mechanics.

Some balance changes to Building costs and Productions have also been made.

GAMEPLAY

  • New mechanic: Entropy

    • Entropy causes resources in stockpiles to slowly decay over time, higher Entropy makes the decay faster
    • Entropy is increased by high population and number of buildings
    • Some buildings/goods reduce Entropy

  • New mechanic: Transfer capacity

    • Moving goods around now requires Transfer capacity
    • Too little Transfer capacity means goods can't get to where they're needed
    • Some buildings increase Transfer capacity

  • New mechanic: Production chains

    • Buildings can take goods they need directly from adjacent buildings
    • Goods transferred directly between adjacent buildings in this way does not use Transfer capacity

  • Stockpile building has been renamed to Horreum

  • Citadel now provides -30% Global Entropy

  • Citadel now provides -30% Global Upkeep

  • Citadel now provides 5 Transfer capacity

  • Horreum now provides 1 Transfer capacity

  • Max stockpile gained from Citadel reduced to 50 from 250

  • Max stockpile gained from Horreum reduced to 50 from 250

  • Farms now produce Vegetables

  • Farms now produce Wood

  • Certain resources now have an inherent decay over time (ex. Vegetables) independent of Entropy

  • Unwanted buildings can now be razed

  • Several new goods and resources added

  • Some new building modifiers

  • The cost of most buildings have been changed

INTERFACE

  • Building stockpiles no longer appear empty if there's active production
  • It is now possible to right-click in addition to left-click in order to "go back" to planet view after selecting a building
  • Greatly improved UI responsiveness to left- or right-clicking
  • Planetary stockpile view is now sorted alphabetically

BUGS

  • Fixed unknown modifier on Stockpile
  • Fixed certain productions not consuming their required inputs
  • Fixed recipes with optional inputs not consuming properly
  • Fixed tooltip issue with selected construction sites
  • Fixed population not growing properly

