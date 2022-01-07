 Skip to content

Hexahedra Playtest update for 7 January 2022

Closed Beta Update 6

Closed Beta Update 6

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugs Squashed: 6

New features:

  • Hovering over a device now shows a blue overlay for normal devices, and a red overlay for devices that are fixed in place.

Other changes:

  • Improved rendering efficiency of Sourcers and Shippers.
  • You can no longer select commands in multiple workstations at once. This makes working out what will happen when you drag multiple commands around a bit easier to visualize, especially now you can move tracks up and down relative to each other.
  • A few minor graphical tweaks.

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed uncapped framerates in Exclusive Fullscreen mode, so your GPU should relax a bit.
  • Fixed command bouncing - if you're dragging multiple commands, and some would end up with nowhere to go when you drop into a slot, they all return to their starting point as expected. You can still delete selected commands by dragging them into empty space (or pressing Delete).
  • Fixed a graphical problem with fixed devices if clicking in just the right (or, rather, wrong) place.
  • Solution timestamps now always fit in the available space. Well, at least until 10,000AD, then all bets are off.

