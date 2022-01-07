Closed Beta Update 6

Bugs Squashed: 6
New features:
- Hovering over a device now shows a blue overlay for normal devices, and a red overlay for devices that are fixed in place.
Other changes:
- Improved rendering efficiency of Sourcers and Shippers.
- You can no longer select commands in multiple workstations at once. This makes working out what will happen when you drag multiple commands around a bit easier to visualize, especially now you can move tracks up and down relative to each other.
- A few minor graphical tweaks.
Bugfixes:
- Fixed uncapped framerates in Exclusive Fullscreen mode, so your GPU should relax a bit.
- Fixed command bouncing - if you're dragging multiple commands, and some would end up with nowhere to go when you drop into a slot, they all return to their starting point as expected. You can still delete selected commands by dragging them into empty space (or pressing Delete).
- Fixed a graphical problem with fixed devices if clicking in just the right (or, rather, wrong) place.
- Solution timestamps now always fit in the available space. Well, at least until 10,000AD, then all bets are off.
