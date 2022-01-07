《Z-Crew》01/2022 Hotfix

ZCREW 01/2022 Hotfix

Fixes:

Fixed an issue where turret trajectory was not as smooth as expected.

Fixed an issue where the game could crash at the rewards UI.

Added colors to each turret for convenient identification

Fixed an issue where some monsters do not spawn correctly.

Turrets are now easier to select.

Players will have a notification by pressing “E” button when chests appear.

Turrets will seize fire when players open Supply menu.

We will continue to finish the game and push out more new content for our fellow players. Any feedback/reviews/suggestions will be greatly appreciated as they will become our fuel to our success. Thank you for your continued support and love!

Tell us what you think!

If you've been playing and have some ideas and feedback, this is the time to help us refine the game into something great. We 'd love to hear from you on Discord!

http://discord.gg/snailgames

Don't forget to grab the "ZCREW" role to see the ZCREW section!

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SnailGamesUSA

Give us a like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/officialsnailgamesusa/

Thanks for playing and, as always, Happy Hunting!