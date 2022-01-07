 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

DVR Simulator update for 7 January 2022

Update 0.44.0 - Camera VR fixes and two new levels

Share · View all patches · Build 7984758 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

The update 0.44.0 is now available for Windows and Linux users. This update contains an enhanced camera system when VR is enabled. There was a problem when switching from the menu to the game, now it's fixed.

A new level was added, it's a big city with one racing track.

Some of you have an error when starting the game in VR with a dialog that indicates the resolution can't be changed. If you've this issue, try to restart your computer. I've experienced this problem and a restart have fixed it.

Best,

Yannick.

Changed files in this update

DVR Simulator Content Depot 1335371
  • Loading history…
DVR Simulator Content Linux Depot 1335372
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.