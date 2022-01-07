Update 0.44.0 - Camera VR fixes and two new levels

Hello everyone,

The update 0.44.0 is now available for Windows and Linux users. This update contains an enhanced camera system when VR is enabled. There was a problem when switching from the menu to the game, now it's fixed.

A new level was added, it's a big city with one racing track.

Some of you have an error when starting the game in VR with a dialog that indicates the resolution can't be changed. If you've this issue, try to restart your computer. I've experienced this problem and a restart have fixed it.

Best,

Yannick.