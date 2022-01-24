The Spike’s Story: Last Call Event is Live in Dying Light!

Rais has fallen, but our problems with bandits grow. Help Spike bring people to safety, and get a special new weapon.

Rais has fallen, but it’s not the end of our problems with the bandits. Quite the contrary, to be honest. With their leader gone, they are flooding Harran, all loose and frenzied, ravaging whatever stands in their way. Their strike on a survivors’ shelter exposed those hiding inside to the infection, bringing on a host of freshly-turned Virals to deal with. As if we hadn’t had enough of them already…

But not all’s lost. Spike’s organizing a safe zone for the survivors who managed to escape. There are still many who need help getting there, though, and it will take some real grit and extraordinary skill to brave the storm and bring them to safety. You are their only hope now. Camden wanted to equip them with his special suits, but unfortunately, only some of them managed to get them. As few as they are, they might prove really useful, so keep your eyes peeled! Oh, and as for the zombie situation—think Spike already has an idea on how to deal with it. Just follow his instructions, and we might stand a chance.

For your efforts, Spike will reward you with his special melee weapon—Crankshaft.

Good luck!

Part I

From 24.01 (19:00 CET) to 28.01 (19:00 CET)

Friendly survivors in protection suits will be fighting alongside you.

Beware! The number of Virals is fluctuating, and there’s more of them now!

Local Bounty #1:

Kill the bandits.

Reward: Crankshaft—the 1st stage of Spike’s new weapon

Local bounty #2:

Help the survivors.

Reward: Last Hope blueprint

Global bounty:

Kill zombies using the environment.

Reward: 3 King mods