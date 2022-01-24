 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Dying Light update for 24 January 2022

The Spike’s Story: Last Call Event is Live in Dying Light!

Share · View all patches · Build 7984757 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Rais has fallen, but our problems with bandits grow. Help Spike bring people to safety, and get a special new weapon.

Rais has fallen, but it’s not the end of our problems with the bandits. Quite the contrary, to be honest. With their leader gone, they are flooding Harran, all loose and frenzied, ravaging whatever stands in their way. Their strike on a survivors’ shelter exposed those hiding inside to the infection, bringing on a host of freshly-turned Virals to deal with. As if we hadn’t had enough of them already…

But not all’s lost. Spike’s organizing a safe zone for the survivors who managed to escape. There are still many who need help getting there, though, and it will take some real grit and extraordinary skill to brave the storm and bring them to safety. You are their only hope now. Camden wanted to equip them with his special suits, but unfortunately, only some of them managed to get them. As few as they are, they might prove really useful, so keep your eyes peeled! Oh, and as for the zombie situation—think Spike already has an idea on how to deal with it. Just follow his instructions, and we might stand a chance.

For your efforts, Spike will reward you with his special melee weapon—Crankshaft.

Good luck!

Part I

From 24.01 (19:00 CET) to 28.01 (19:00 CET)

Friendly survivors in protection suits will be fighting alongside you.

Beware! The number of Virals is fluctuating, and there’s more of them now!

Local Bounty #1:

Kill the bandits.

Reward: Crankshaft—the 1st stage of Spike’s new weapon

Local bounty #2:

Help the survivors.

Reward: Last Hope blueprint

Global bounty:

Kill zombies using the environment.

Reward: 3 King mods

Changed files in this update

Content Depot 239141
  • Loading history…
Common_Content Depot 239145
  • Loading history…
LINUX_CONTENT Depot 239151
  • Loading history…
Binaries_Release Depot 239153
  • Loading history…
DataPaks Depot 239154
  • Loading history…
LINUX_BTZ Depot 239155
  • Loading history…
Content_JP Depot 239157
  • Loading history…
LINUX_Content_JP Depot 239158
  • Loading history…
Dying Light - Be the Zombie Mode (302100) Depot Depot 302100
  • Loading history…
Dying Light - Custom Maps 2 LINUX Depot 302104
  • Loading history…
Dying Light - The Bozak Horde LINUX Depot 302105
  • Loading history…
Dying Light - The Following JP Depot 302108
  • Loading history…
Dying Light - The Following LINUX JP Depot 302109
  • Loading history…
OSX_Bin Depot 325718
  • Loading history…
OSX_Main_JP Depot 325719
  • Loading history…
Dying Light - The Bozak Horde (325723) Depot Depot 325723
  • Loading history…
Dying Light - The Following (325724) Depot Depot 325724
  • Loading history…
OSX_BTZ Depot 335811
  • Loading history…
OSX_TheBozakHorde Depot 335812
  • Loading history…
OSX_TheFollowing Depot 335813
  • Loading history…
OSX_CustomMaps Depot 335814
  • Loading history…
OSX_CustomMaps2 Depot 335815
  • Loading history…
OSX_TheFollowing_JP Depot 335817
  • Loading history…
Dying Light - Hellraid Depot 335819
  • Loading history…
Dying Light - Hellraid LINUX Depot 347091
  • Loading history…
Dying Light - Hellraid OSX Depot 347092
  • Loading history…
Dying Light - Custom Maps (412920) Depot Depot 412920
  • Loading history…
Dying Light - The Following LINUX Depot 412921
  • Loading history…
Dying Light - The Following COMMON Depot 412922
  • Loading history…
Dying Light - Custom Maps LINUX Depot 412923
  • Loading history…
Dying Light - Custom Maps 2 (415370) Depot Depot 415370
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.