Meister2 update for 7 January 2022

Update

7 January 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:

  • Added Steam achievements. (I will continue to add more in the future)

  • Added Stage <10. Explosion>.

  • Added Singleplayer map <Temple>.

  • Added building repair system.

  • A monster that attacks buildings first and then self-destructs has been added. This monster can move across forest terrain.

  • An upgrade has been added to <Future Technology Learning Center>.

    • Shape Memory Building Materials - HP of the damaged building is gradually restored.

Improvements:

  • Optimized the pathfinding algorithm part to make loading speed faster than before and remove the building command lag. (Although it's more like a bug fix)

Balance:

  • Adjusted the HP of the buildings under construction appropriately.
  • Also adjusted the HP of the completed buildings.

Fixed:

  • Fixed an issue where Stage 9 was not running properly. ːsteamsadː
  • If <Construction Waste Management> is upgraded and a building is refund, resources will come in according to the remaining HP. (The lower the HP of the building, the less resources it was intended to come in, but I forgot the code)
  • Fixed an issue where some of the quest rewards were sometimes not displayed.
  • Fixed an issue that sometimes occurred when opening the UI with shortcut keys 'R', 'E', 'F', etc.
  • Fixed arrows pointing to the underworld on elevated terrain when repositioning squads.
  • Fixed an issue where the health bar was not displayed even if durability was reduced while building <Market> and <Future Technology Learning Center>.

