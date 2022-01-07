Features:
Added Steam achievements. (I will continue to add more in the future)
Added Stage <10. Explosion>.
Added Singleplayer map <Temple>.
Added building repair system.
A monster that attacks buildings first and then self-destructs has been added. This monster can move across forest terrain.
An upgrade has been added to <Future Technology Learning Center>.
- Shape Memory Building Materials - HP of the damaged building is gradually restored.
Improvements:
- Optimized the pathfinding algorithm part to make loading speed faster than before and remove the building command lag. (Although it's more like a bug fix)
Balance:
- Adjusted the HP of the buildings under construction appropriately.
- Also adjusted the HP of the completed buildings.
Fixed:
- Fixed an issue where Stage 9 was not running properly. ːsteamsadː
- If <Construction Waste Management> is upgraded and a building is refund, resources will come in according to the remaining HP. (The lower the HP of the building, the less resources it was intended to come in, but I forgot the code)
- Fixed an issue where some of the quest rewards were sometimes not displayed.
- Fixed an issue that sometimes occurred when opening the UI with shortcut keys 'R', 'E', 'F', etc.
- Fixed arrows pointing to the underworld on elevated terrain when repositioning squads.
- Fixed an issue where the health bar was not displayed even if durability was reduced while building <Market> and <Future Technology Learning Center>.
Changed files in this update