Motor Town: Behind The Wheel update for 8 January 2022

0.6.1+3 Hotfix Patch Note

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed
  • [Police] Payment is limited by the suspect's money balance (Thanks to 20Bosko07)
  • [Cargo] Loading dropped large cargo by interaction is distance-limited (Thanks to J57F)
Bug Fixed
  • [Navigation] Navigation in the town area was not working (Thanks to [GTY]Lou)



  • [Bus] Next Bus stop was not restored properly after reconnecting to new multiplayer host (Thanks to Searion)
  • [Bus] Randomly bus passenger doesn't pay while using autopilot (Thanks to Uncle Jack)
  • [Vehicle] Elisa Police's front left blinker was not working (Thanks to Mozfoo)
  • [Housing] Teleport to housing was randomly not working in multiplayer
  • [Multiplayer] Campy was not visible in the world map if it's far away in multiplayer (Thanks to bombrad)
  • [Vehicle] Pickup randomly front flip while hard braking (Thanks to Rustyoutback)

