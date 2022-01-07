Update 1.6.9

Improvements:

-Ended Winter Revel Event

-Added new item type "Pack" craftable only and gives random bonus stats with higher chance of random bonus item slots (increases inventory slots + stats)

-Added new Craftable items

New Craftables:

Gore

Little Pack

Leather Pack

Space Pack

Ichor Pack

Rotten Pack

Titan Pack

Spike Pack

-Adjusted Growth Heirloom to give gold rate and experience growth rate

-Removed Harvester skill (because we use packs now)

-Removed some UI typos

-Added new harvestable "Fiber"

-Added new area "Spider Arches" GLevel 20-100

-Added colliders to most harvestables

-Added tooltip for smack weapon

-Fixed the delay with storage and database in general

-Fixed exploit with item duping

-Fixed Cooti animations

-Fixed Scorpoid animations (bite skill will not longer lock out)

-Expanded safezone by 100 meters

-Replaced colony armor skill with Life Force skill(since we don't use armor anymore)

-Changed Infected Arachnoid and Queen Arachnoid to be non-aggressive

-Nerfed all monsters critical and damage to prevent one shotting(we can adjust this again if needed let me know if it feels better)

-Nerfed Stamina Artifact it gave 1000% stamina prior now gives 1% per level in addition to base stats

-Nerfed Stinger weapon base stats removed life steal

-Nerfed Fangs weapon base stats lowered critical chance

-Nerfed Toxic Slash removed bonus pain damage, removed flat dexterity

-Reworked Wulv Sharpen skill lowered the crazy damage. Added attack speed to compensate (sorry it was too strong level 10 Wulv killing a level 1000 easily)

-Changed max stack on items from 1000 to 100 to reduce hoarding

-Changed max colony storage from 250 to 100 to reduce hoarding

-Reduced the size in half for Prowler summon

-Smoothed the terrain north of town

-Increased map/GPU performance

-Increased gold amount to remove socketing from 1000 to 5000

-Increased Offspring health per level from 5 to 25

-Lowered critical chance of all items in general to make critical chance more rare and rely on some skills more

bonus and lowered critical damage

-Removed bonus attack speed from Shadows Blade weapon