Update 1.6.9

Improvements:
-Ended Winter Revel Event
-Added new item type "Pack" craftable only and gives random bonus stats with higher chance of random bonus item slots (increases inventory slots + stats)
-Added new Craftable items
New Craftables:
Gore
Little Pack
Leather Pack
Space Pack
Ichor Pack
Rotten Pack
Titan Pack
Spike Pack
-Adjusted Growth Heirloom to give gold rate and experience growth rate
-Removed Harvester skill (because we use packs now)
-Removed some UI typos
-Added new harvestable "Fiber"
-Added new area "Spider Arches" GLevel 20-100
-Added colliders to most harvestables
-Added tooltip for smack weapon
-Fixed the delay with storage and database in general
-Fixed exploit with item duping
-Fixed Cooti animations
-Fixed Scorpoid animations (bite skill will not longer lock out)
-Expanded safezone by 100 meters
-Replaced colony armor skill with Life Force skill(since we don't use armor anymore)
-Changed Infected Arachnoid and Queen Arachnoid to be non-aggressive
-Nerfed all monsters critical and damage to prevent one shotting(we can adjust this again if needed let me know if it feels better)
-Nerfed Stamina Artifact it gave 1000% stamina prior now gives 1% per level in addition to base stats
-Nerfed Stinger weapon base stats removed life steal
-Nerfed Fangs weapon base stats lowered critical chance
-Nerfed Toxic Slash removed bonus pain damage, removed flat dexterity
-Reworked Wulv Sharpen skill lowered the crazy damage. Added attack speed to compensate (sorry it was too strong level 10 Wulv killing a level 1000 easily)
-Changed max stack on items from 1000 to 100 to reduce hoarding
-Changed max colony storage from 250 to 100 to reduce hoarding
-Reduced the size in half for Prowler summon
-Smoothed the terrain north of town
-Increased map/GPU performance
-Increased gold amount to remove socketing from 1000 to 5000
-Increased Offspring health per level from 5 to 25
-Lowered critical chance of all items in general to make critical chance more rare and rely on some skills more
bonus and lowered critical damage
-Removed bonus attack speed from Shadows Blade weapon
