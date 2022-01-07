 Skip to content

Never Return update for 7 January 2022

Update v7.43

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Repair the problem of frame drop and lag in the staircase room

Repair the problem that the scene displayed in the character interface is different from the actual scene.

Repair the problem of incorrect display of the list when the portal and items overlap.

Repair the problem that the shortcut teleportation door occasionally fails to transmit.

Repair the problem of splicing through walls in a three-door room in the kingdom.

Optimize the performance consumption of hidden shielded items.

Optimize/hide some models of kingdom scenes to reduce performance consumption.

Optimize the lighting of the kingdom scene as baked light to reduce performance consumption.

Optimize the way of picking up objects detection to reduce performance consumption

Optimize the resource calling method to improve the game loading speed

Optimize the loading speed of the game main menu and character selection interface

Optimize the game startup speed

