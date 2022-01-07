A Brief History of the Alliance of Free Cities

The Alliance of Free Cities started to take form about 80 years ago (Year 18), after settlers from what is current day Ethea moved south and settled around the area. At that time, ruin divers from Ethea were looking for more ruins to operate, opening up new mines everywhere across what would later be known as the Free Cities landscape. The pioneer groups were all acting independently and were unorganized; many were lost to disease, monsters, and starvation in these early days.

They discovered that the weather was much more stable in these parts; there were already forests, animals, and many sources of clean water. Word spread to their compatriots back home, triggering a large migration from Ethea and even some from Barnarock. Many towns formed, eventually growing into the modern Free Cities.

The alliance was formalized hastily 67 years ago (Peach Calendar Year 31), when the Duvos Empire first set its sights on the Free Cities’ resources. Employing its superior weapons technology, the Duvos forces destroyed the city-state of Baja overnight. Formerly loose allies, Ethea and Barnarock rushed to help defend the border, and together their armies pushed back the invading forces at the city-state of Lucien, but only after losing three city-states during this two-year war (Baja, Arcadia, Mobius). The Alliance of the Free Cities Treaty was then officially signed after the war in Year 34 with the capital seat in Atara. Ever since, the Alliance has been a coalition based on equal member rights and mutual defense, as well as an economic bloc.

The Alliance fought another war with the Duvos Empire in Year 76. Due to new advancements in technology from Vega 5, the Alliance fought Duvos to a draw in this engagement. Relations between the Alliance and the Empire have since been contentious with random skirmishes on the border breaking out until a year ago when the two signed a peace treaty.

The city-state of Doss was destroyed by an enormous creature from the Peripheries 30 years ago (Year 68).

There are currently 8 city-states in the Alliance.

Atara–The seat of the capital of the Alliance, also the most populous and economically advanced city-state in the Free Cities, Atara is known for its education institutions and wealth.

Lucien–The industrial city-state bordering the Duvos Empire, it is the focal point of the Alliance’s defenses. Lucien is located on top of several large industrial ruins, giving it access to large engines and other parts needed to power military equipment and vehicles. The famed Flying Pigs adventurer guild is also located there.

Highwind –A city-state known for its botany research and monsoon winds. Most of the power in Highwind is thusly generated through wind power instead of power stones. This city is known for the use of gliders as well. There are actually two centers in this city, Highwind West, which is a little inland, and Highwind East, which is by the sea.

Portia –A whimsical city by the sea, it is a mostly farming based city. It is trying to become the central hub for the Free Cities.

Sandrock -Located on top of several large ruins, this city-state is located in the Eufaula Desert. It gets most of its water from Portia and Atara. Sandrock has the lowest population of all the Free Cities.

Vega 5 –A city-state built on a crashed space cruiser, it is the center for research in the Free Cities. Many relics are brought to Vega 5 for testing and refurbishing. People often say that the Vegans live in their own research-heavy cultural bubble, not caring too much about what the outside world thinks of them.

Walnut Groove – A very cultured city-state, a gathering place for artisans and craftsmen. This city is a center for the arts, it is famous for its musicals and plays. This city is also known for its carefree lifestyle and fine cuisine.

Tallsky – Built on top of a large orbital insertion accelerator from the Age of Corruption. This city-state has several large ruins in its territory, supplying the Free Cities with engines for planes and ships as well as weapons from the past. It is also sometimes called the City of Builders due to a large amount of Builders there.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1084600/My_Time_at_Sandrock/

Catch up with us around the web for more Sandrock information:

Sandrock Instagram

Sandrock Twitter

Sandrock Facebook

Sandrock Official Website