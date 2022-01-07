 Skip to content

Travellers Rest update for 7 January 2022

Hotfix 0.4.5f2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch fixes a bug that kept the Christmas event quest active once the event is over. It also updates the translations for several languages.

