This patch fixes a bug that kept the Christmas event quest active once the event is over. It also updates the translations for several languages.
Travellers Rest update for 7 January 2022
Hotfix 0.4.5f2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
This patch fixes a bug that kept the Christmas event quest active once the event is over. It also updates the translations for several languages.
Changed files in this update