 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Democracy 4 update for 7 January 2022

Balance changes and optimisations for slower PCs. Some bug fixes.

Share · View all patches · Build 7984188 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[1.46]

  1. Fixed bug where the mod tools would let you change the mods name without fixing the content or preview image.
  2. Newly implemented policies no longer claim that cancelling has no political capital cost, when its in fact not allowed.
  3. EV transition is now a factor in many of the causes of the Petrol Protests situation.
  4. Rebalancing of some events, situations and dilemmas to prevent some items triggering too commonly or rarely.
  5. Big optimisation to new game and next turn processing code.
  6. Made some achievements easier: Apocalypse Now, Grave-Digging Boom, Dangerous Streets, Start Your Engines and Anything Goes.
  7. Balance: Adjusted negative impact on equality at high levels of GDP so it its slightly stronger and a shallower curve.
  8. Balance: Impact of technology on unemployment is slightly stronger and a shallower curve.
  9. CyberBullying situation now increases Healthcare Demand.
  10. Increased by 50% the impact of long lifespan on both Healthcare Demand and the Retired group membership.
  11. IncomeTax is now reduced by unemployment to some extent.(assumed dividend income is included within income tax).
  12. Industrial Automation now has a stronger impact on unemployment, productivity and trade union membership.
  13. The automation tax now has a stronger negative impact on industrial automation, but potentially twice the tax revenue.
  14. Policy finance history charts points now have tooltips.

Changed files in this update

Democracy 4 Content Depot 1410711
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.