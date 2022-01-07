Balance changes and optimisations for slower PCs. Some bug fixes.

[1.46]
- Fixed bug where the mod tools would let you change the mods name without fixing the content or preview image.
- Newly implemented policies no longer claim that cancelling has no political capital cost, when its in fact not allowed.
- EV transition is now a factor in many of the causes of the Petrol Protests situation.
- Rebalancing of some events, situations and dilemmas to prevent some items triggering too commonly or rarely.
- Big optimisation to new game and next turn processing code.
- Made some achievements easier: Apocalypse Now, Grave-Digging Boom, Dangerous Streets, Start Your Engines and Anything Goes.
- Balance: Adjusted negative impact on equality at high levels of GDP so it its slightly stronger and a shallower curve.
- Balance: Impact of technology on unemployment is slightly stronger and a shallower curve.
- CyberBullying situation now increases Healthcare Demand.
- Increased by 50% the impact of long lifespan on both Healthcare Demand and the Retired group membership.
- IncomeTax is now reduced by unemployment to some extent.(assumed dividend income is included within income tax).
- Industrial Automation now has a stronger impact on unemployment, productivity and trade union membership.
- The automation tax now has a stronger negative impact on industrial automation, but potentially twice the tax revenue.
- Policy finance history charts points now have tooltips.
