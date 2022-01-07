v1.2.1 - Quickfix

Hey everyone! We're still hard at work on an exciting update which we'll be sharing soon, but in the meantime, we have noticed some people were having issues with the game soft locking since the last update. We're happy to report that that issue should have been fixed. Full patch notes are below.
- Fixed the soft lock issue: A lot of you were experiencing soft lock issues where the exit command wouldn't work or a data node wouldn't finish downloading. This issue happened if you restarted a mission after you failed it, which can happen quite easily in the race missions, for example. This issue has now been resolved.
- Trace chance is now visible: Whenever the trace happens in turn-based mode, you can see the %chance you had for the trace to fail. There was some confusion on how different trace effects stacked and we hope this change will make that more transparent.
- Alias command has been upgraded: The alias command now allows for multi-word values when you use double quotations. Are you using 'cloak 4' often? You can make your own command for it! Like so: 'alias hide "cloak 4"'. From that point onward, you can use the 'hide' command, which the game will translate into 'cloak 4'.
Changed files in this update