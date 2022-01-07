Terminus V0.9.3 Update

Hi. This is the first update for 2022!

I released the V0.9.3 version that was in the beta branch as the default branch. This version includes a new place, new items, a new action, a new survival skill, and more.

In this update, I’ve focused on enhancing the gameplay. The most significant change is Sleep. The Sleep action replaces the existing Rest action. You now need to Sleep sometimes to restore energy and morale. The previous Rest action was a bit simple, so I hope the new Sleep system adds a more realistic feeling and depth to the game. I will gradually add furniture and items related to Sleep. In addition, I have added various gameplay elements. You can go through dark tunnels, butcher dead animals with knives, and break furniture to get electronic parts and metal sheets. In addition to the gameplay, I also fixed bugs, added animation speed adjustment options (that many of you asked), and added code to prevent potential execution errors.

I have carefully read all the feedback you left in the reviews and discussions. Your suggestions have been very helpful in working on this version as well. Thank you. Please enjoy playing the V0.9.3. I wish you the best of luck in your life in 2022. I sincerely thank you for playing Terminus last year, and I will continue to work hard to develop this year.

Happy New Year 2022! 🎊

In-geon

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where some objects would not hover when the temperature overlay turned on.

Fixed a bug where closing the backpack before finishing the repair would not cancel the progress.

Fixed a bug where durability would not decrease if you quickly change weapons after an attack.

Content

Added a new place Tunnel.

Added a new action Sleep. It replaces Rest.

Added new items: Small Meat, Makeshift Knife, Electronic Parts, Metal Sheet, Glass Shard, Dead Animal

Added new recipes: Makeshift Knife, Radio, Flashlight

Added a new survival skill: Pathfinder

Feature

Added animation speed adjustment options. These have been merged with existing quick player/zombie actions options.

Gameplay

You can find dead animals and butcher them with a knife to get meat.

Ending your turn while sleeping restores energy and morale instead of AP.

During Sleep, HP is restored according to Satiety and Warmth.

Added sleep efficiency bonus to couches.

Changed the maximum HP recovery amount from 1 to 0.5 when high Satiety or Warmth.

Changed the maximum AP recovery reduction from 1 to 2 when low Energy or Morale.

Tool/Weapon base durability reduction reduced by 10%.

Removed 50% damage reduction and added 50% additional durability reduction when attacking zombies’ heads.

If AP is exceeded at the end of the turn, a small amount of energy is restored according to the excess amount.

The number of places on the map has been increased by about 10%.

You can get Electronic Parts by disassembling Electronics.

Natural recovery of Bleeding, Sprain, and Disease has been changed to while sleeping.

With breaking Furniture, you can get items other than Planks depending on the Furniture.

Added a side effect to Adrenaline.

Dexterity’s maximum evasion effect increased to 40%.

Increased the maximum number of Keepsake Collector that can be acquired to 5.

Removed the continuous bonus for reading books and increased the number of pages read per AP from 3 to 5.

Improved the map generation algorithm to avoid creating places where you have to go too far.

Sound

Added an attack sound effect to the Metal Sheet.

UI