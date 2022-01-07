Icarus Week Five Content Update

This week’s new missions include a stockpile mission that has you collecting a set of animal trophies, a long survey mission in the Canyons biome and the usual assortment of fixes and improvements (especially to cable/wire handling). With most of the team returning to work next week, we'll be hard at work planning so expect more news in the near future!
New Missions
SANDY BRIDGES: Extended Survey
MAINTAIN LONG TERM SURVEY STATIONS
//OPERATOR: Uniao //BIOME: Canyons
Discord user: BossLady
BIG SHOT: Stockpile
SUPPLY TROPHIES FOR HIGH PROFILE CLIENT
//OPERATOR: Sinotai //BIOME: Riverlands
Image by Discord user: Deadly Warlord ThunderKitty
Community Spotlight
If you haven't seen it in Discord already, check out this amazing outpost build from GH05T Builds on Youtube.
Image by Discord user: GH05T Builds
Patch Notes
Image by Discord user: BirdmanG
Version: 1.1.1.89806
- Added BIG SHOT: Stockpile mission.
- Added SANDY BRIDGES: Extended Survey mission.
- Added new mounted head trophies for Buffalo, Mammoth, Snow Leopard and Alpha Wolf.
- Added ability to remove all cable connections to a deployable by right-clicking the deployable with the 'Electricity Tool' active.
- Added wires are now highlighted when you mouseover them with the 'Electricity Tool' selected.
- Fixed issue with Worms not having their difficulty scale correctly with player count. They'll now be harder with more players ingame.
- Fixed issue with boss wander radius not working as intended.
- Fixed issue with 'Pistol Handling' talent making reload speed longer rather than shorter.
- Fixed bug with power cables sometimes being undeletable or placed at the incorrect location.
- Fixed issue with mission status sometimes loading incorrectly when resuming a drop.
- Fixed issue with Avalanche: Expedition mission where the container was not interactable.
