Icarus update for 7 January 2022

Icarus Week Five Content Update

Icarus Week Five Content Update

Last edited by Wendy

This week’s new missions include a stockpile mission that has you collecting a set of animal trophies, a long survey mission in the Canyons biome and the usual assortment of fixes and improvements (especially to cable/wire handling). With most of the team returning to work next week, we'll be hard at work planning so expect more news in the near future!

New Missions

SANDY BRIDGES: Extended Survey

MAINTAIN LONG TERM SURVEY STATIONS

//OPERATOR: Uniao //BIOME: Canyons



Discord user: BossLady

BIG SHOT: Stockpile

SUPPLY TROPHIES FOR HIGH PROFILE CLIENT

//OPERATOR: Sinotai //BIOME: Riverlands



Image by Discord user: Deadly Warlord ThunderKitty

Community Spotlight

If you haven't seen it in Discord already, check out this amazing outpost build from GH05T Builds on Youtube.



Image by Discord user: GH05T Builds

Patch Notes



Image by Discord user: BirdmanG

Version: 1.1.1.89806

  • Added BIG SHOT: Stockpile mission.
  • Added SANDY BRIDGES: Extended Survey mission.
  • Added new mounted head trophies for Buffalo, Mammoth, Snow Leopard and Alpha Wolf.
  • Added ability to remove all cable connections to a deployable by right-clicking the deployable with the 'Electricity Tool' active.
  • Added wires are now highlighted when you mouseover them with the 'Electricity Tool' selected.
  • Fixed issue with Worms not having their difficulty scale correctly with player count. They'll now be harder with more players ingame.
  • Fixed issue with boss wander radius not working as intended.
  • Fixed issue with 'Pistol Handling' talent making reload speed longer rather than shorter.
  • Fixed bug with power cables sometimes being undeletable or placed at the incorrect location.
  • Fixed issue with mission status sometimes loading incorrectly when resuming a drop.
  • Fixed issue with Avalanche: Expedition mission where the container was not interactable.

