Jan 07 Weekly Update

- In Survival Mode, you have three chances to revert to the most recent morning, instead of a permanent loss of your progression!
- We will keep re-balancing this but for now in the newest update, you won’t see the HP and the Attack Points grow unlimitedly over time. Now they are all capped at x5 of their base number.
- Herb production has been rebalanced, both by planting and in the forest
- In Survival Mode, Anling will have a new Decline every time she has 3 active Symptoms. The number was 5 previously.
- In Survival Mode, the forced game over now happens when Anling has had 8 Declines in total. The number was 10 previously.
- Now, you don’t have to re-investigate an open Storage Spot, even after the location is reloaded.
- Polished cat animations.
- When the Symptom Aphasia is activated, now you can’t pick up a readable item at all. (Before the update, you could pick them up but you couldn't read them)
Bug fixes:
- Removed some “invisible walls” so that the zombies can correctly find the player characters.
- Fixed a bug that caused the Symptom 'Blood Craving' to be activated wrongly.
- Fixed a bug that when you canceled 'cooking' at home, the freshness of the food materials was reset to 100%, in the fridge and the storage box.
Changed files in this update