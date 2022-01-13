 Skip to content

Blast Beat update for 13 January 2022

VR rhythm action game “Blast Beat” is now available!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

VR rhythm action game “Blast Beat is now available for purchase.

We are offering a special 20% off launch discount only for 7 days from January 14th, 2022 (Friday).

Don’t miss this chance and enjoy the game!

