3.22.1.0 Update Notes

Changelog:
Added:
- Allow_Placement_Inside_Clip_Volumes option for barricades. Defaults to true for charges.
- Arena_Compactor_Extra_Damage_Per_Second option to prevent hiding outside compactor.
- BinaryRandom component for events in Unity.
Changed:
- Each client has multiple hwids.
- Reduce NPC buy/sell rate limit from 10 Hz to 2 Hz now that we have bulk buy/sell.
- Enable rich text for level descriptions.
- Simplified holiday levels to just use server's holiday state.
Fixed:
- Animal startle animation cancelled by moving.
- Clamp requested stereo volume.
- Crafted mythical effect not visible on main menu character skins.
- Vehicle engine audio source not disabling.
- Snowman slightly poking through wardrobe in main menu barn.
- Zero kelvin tool will hide skins which already have a ragdoll effect.
- Layering of emissive clothing textures.
- Missing holiday redirected trees/objects not changing level hash.
- Wicked aura and bananza transparency sorting.
- Potential vulnerability requesting pre-connect server info.
- Discrepency between how return button and Interact hotkey close vendor.
- Arid skull bandana horizontal texture alignment.
Multiple HWIDs Change:
Note that this is not expected to catch cheaters because cheaters will still spoof their HWID(s). It should help make it more difficult for griefers to bypass HWID bans however. Previously the single HWID was a hashed combination of hardware info, so changing any minor detail would result in a different HWID. Now the details making up each of the HWIDs would all need to change before bypassing a ban.
Changed files in this update