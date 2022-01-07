 Skip to content

Bitty Engine update for 7 January 2022

Patch Notes: v1.1.6

Patch Notes: v1.1.6

Patch notes v1.1.5 → v1.1.6:

Enhanced modules, improved usability, fixed some bugs.

  • Added a parameter to specify font scaling for the measure(...) and text(...) functions
  • Added a parameter to specify map scaling for the map(...) function
  • Added project strategy for non-pixelated canvas preference
  • Added extension recognition of ".xm", ".s3m", ".669", ".it" and ".med" formats
  • Added a menu entry to open recent projects
  • Added an option to toggle project backup
  • Removed Lua source reading from Lua (can still read other asset types)
  • Fixed a bug of Application.size()
  • Fixed a bug of Application.resize(...) when restored from fullscreen
  • Fixed a clip issue when size is negative
  • Fixed a crash bug of the image and map editors
  • Fixed a directory accessing bug with Russian localization (Windows)
  • Fixed a font customization bug
  • Improved code asset releasing

