Patch Notes: v1.1.6

Patch notes v1.1.5 → v1.1.6:
Enhanced modules, improved usability, fixed some bugs.
- Added a parameter to specify font scaling for the measure(...) and text(...) functions
- Added a parameter to specify map scaling for the map(...) function
- Added project strategy for non-pixelated canvas preference
- Added extension recognition of ".xm", ".s3m", ".669", ".it" and ".med" formats
- Added a menu entry to open recent projects
- Added an option to toggle project backup
- Removed Lua source reading from Lua (can still read other asset types)
- Fixed a bug of Application.size()
- Fixed a bug of Application.resize(...) when restored from fullscreen
- Fixed a clip issue when size is negative
- Fixed a crash bug of the image and map editors
- Fixed a directory accessing bug with Russian localization (Windows)
- Fixed a font customization bug
- Improved code asset releasing
Changed files in this update