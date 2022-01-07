Update 01/06/22

CONTENT UPDATE : The Power Plant is under attack! The last surviving elves have radioed for Santa's help. In a frantic message, they inform Santa that The Fuhrer has sent one of his greatest warriors...

Santa, with his sleigh ready, now heads to the Power Plant to stop this threat and save the remaining elves from this attack!

Fixed Player shooting(There was a problem with shots hitting the target when the target was close. All guns should now be more accurate.)

Castle Santa is in a slight redesign in preparation for a new event coming soon. They level has been made harder and more structured for gameplay.

*Removed the Free money pickup for lost data last week.