1.1.1 Patch Notes

This update adds the option on Teleporters in the Level Editor to have sounds play on entry and/or exit. We've also been working to ensure the game runs great on the Steam Deck (which it now does) which includes some general gamepad improvements in the main menu and fixes for some bugs that could occur on Linux with some CPUs.
Version 1.1.1
- Level Editor: Added Entry and Exit sound options on Teleporters
- Miscellaneous system updates to better support the Steam Deck
- Fixed issues with main menu not always being navigable with a gamepad
- Fixed bug that could prevent gameplay on some Linux/SteamOS versions
- Fixed thrown weapons coming out of Teleporters in the wrong direction in some cases
Changed files in this update