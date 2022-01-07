 Skip to content

Space Extra update for 7 January 2022

Space Extra 2.7.0

Share · View all patches · Build 7983198 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Max level increased to 15, tier 2 talents available, one which is a completely new skill on your keyboard.

Laser beam reworked. It doesn't grow in size anymore, it is a static size.

Have fun.

Changed files in this update

