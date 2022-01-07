Bug Fix Patch

------Patch 1.1.1427------

+Fixed: The Sand Hoarder talent now properly increases the duration of the blind effect on players hit by Ory's Sand Attack

+Fixed: The tab menu no longer shows your group name on top of the "Players Online" text when opening it while in a group posted in the group finder

+Fixed: Clients no longer desync for several minutes when loading into maps with significant usage of the foliage placement admin tool

-This fixes issues where players were teleporting, dying to fall damage, and drowning seemingly at random

-This also fixes issues where players were unable to interact with several mechanics properly, such as groups, the player list, chat, and many others

-This also fixes the unresponsive admin cam and unresponsive console commands issues

+Fixed: The rotation of objects placed with the foliage placement tool now works correctly

+Fixed: Inedible objects placed with the foliage placement admin tool no longer show prompts that suggest a player can eat or interact with the object

+Fixed: Instances marked as inedible by the foliage placement admin tool no longer show a prompt that suggests a player can eat or interact with that object

+Fixed: The food and water consumed Trials now properly compensate for the server's food and water difficulty settings

+Fixed: Inedible objects such as rocks and temple pieces placed with the foliage placement admin tool no longer try to catch on fire from forest fires, which causes lots of fire spread and fps drops

+Fixed: Normally edible foliage marked as inedible by the foliage placement admin tool can no longer be eaten or picked up

+Fixed: Coah now has footprints from all four of its feet

+Fixed: SM_Fern_04 and SM_BushA_01 now properly have no collision when placed with the foliage placement tool

+Fixed: Inherits in Good Parent now properly increase the likelihood of passing on inherits to offspring

+Fixed: Inherits in the talent Hard-Headed now properly get factored into calculating lunge damage

+Fixed: The talent Elusiveness now properly considers inherits

+Fixed: The Aqua Affinity talent no longer increases dart speed on Ichthy and Lurdu

+Fixed: Forest Island Canvas by giving the rock foliage stacking cull distances

+Fixed: Collision Issues on the following objects when they are placed with the foliage tool: SM_RedSeaGrass, SM_grass_meadow_04, SM_fern_01 and SM_fern_04.

+QoL: Loading screen now shows the packet count while loading data for foliage placed with the foliage placement admin tool

+QOL: Renamed all the vague objects in the foliage placement tool so that they had easy to understand names.

+Optimization: Players should now load significantly more quickly when joining maps with lots of foliage placed with the foliage placement admin tool

+Balance: Reduced Acrocanthosaurus' sprint speed to 750, down from 780

+Mechanics: Growth ticks now increase your current health by the amount your max health increased by

+Mechanics: The loading screen now persists until all foliage spawned with the foliage placement tool has been handled

-This should fix issues with players drowning, or dying on login during the map loading period

+Mechanics: Lightning can no longer strike and kill eggs