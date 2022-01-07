 Skip to content

Hexagourds update for 7 January 2022

Hexagourds Version 1.0.1 - Day 1 Patch

Hi all. I'm so excited to have so many of you interested in Hexagourds already. I wanted to do a day 1 patch to address some issues that were already brought to my attention. I hope to get updates out this fast all the time!

Hexagourds Version 1.0.1 Patch Notes

  • Fixed bug where the options menu would in the way of the confirmation dialog windows.
  • Updated the UI theme for the wheelbarrow drop confirmation window.
  • Fixed daily seed issue where the random seed didn't impact the initial trees.
  • Changed tutorial text to remove redundant uses of "on pumpkin patch".

