2022/01/07 Ver. 3.5.5 Update

Ver 3.5.5 aim to provide more options for graphics settings through

Menu > Settings > Graphic

If you have an older graphics card or your game's performance is GPU bounded, my advice is to first try toggling on Simple Shader and Simple Scene FX to see if it make a difference - these are the 2 options that has the greatest impact on GPU performance.

===== 2021/01/01 Ver 3.5.5 =====

fix: launch game resolution change text not converted to localized text

fix: sphere forward throw line trace target location if no valid target actor

fix: wall run side movement while camera facing down direction issue

fix: fix hair_07 (Unleash) physic property

add option for simple shader

add: option for simple scene fx

add: option for simple player fx

add: options for simple npc fx

add: option to adjust gamepad assist extent