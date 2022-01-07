EA Hot-fix #4

-Fixed map FPS issue.
-Fixed textures not loading properly.
-Fixed Infinite stats exploit from ranged weapons when charged and opening a menu.
-Fixed sleeping death item dupe.
-Fixed horizontal AI collision and IK.
-Fixed AI sliding after death.
-Fixed character creation confirmation pop-up to not show if character exists.
-Fixed bows to show proper arrow when shooting.
-Fixed crossbow animation and bolt orientation.
-Fixed AI IK triggering for trees.
-Fixed land claim instantly spawning items.
-Fixed a few quests not checking hotbar for required items.
-Fixed durability resetting when stacking items.
-Fixed profession levels starting at level 0.
-Fixed crossbow aiming locked with low energy.
-Fixed bow arrows show and hide timing.
-Fixed crossbow bolt exploit.
-Fixed items always load from game save with full charges.
-Fixed client crashing when using admin book.
-Fixed tree falling sound.
-Fixed weapon durability costs.
-Fixed chain bridge collisons.
-Tweaked LGT.
-Tweaked LOD on misc meshes.
-Added new spell type Pulse which knocks back enemies T1-T3.
-Added temples in middle area.
-Added villagers.
-Added guards to spawn point.
-Added unstuck/suicide command. (crtl+x)
-Optimized foliage culling distances.
-Removed complex collision building in savage town.
-Removed all fruits , fish , bread , etc from map.
-Removed no climb zone in main map.
-Removed map markers from villagers.
-Updated furnace and campfire lighting and sounds.
-Updated refillables and farming.
