EA Hot-fix #4

-Fixed map FPS issue.

-Fixed textures not loading properly.

-Fixed Infinite stats exploit from ranged weapons when charged and opening a menu.

-Fixed sleeping death item dupe.

-Fixed horizontal AI collision and IK.

-Fixed AI sliding after death.

-Fixed character creation confirmation pop-up to not show if character exists.

-Fixed bows to show proper arrow when shooting.

-Fixed crossbow animation and bolt orientation.

-Fixed AI IK triggering for trees.

-Fixed land claim instantly spawning items.

-Fixed a few quests not checking hotbar for required items.

-Fixed durability resetting when stacking items.

-Fixed profession levels starting at level 0.

-Fixed crossbow aiming locked with low energy.

-Fixed bow arrows show and hide timing.

-Fixed crossbow bolt exploit.

-Fixed items always load from game save with full charges.

-Fixed client crashing when using admin book.

-Fixed tree falling sound.

-Fixed weapon durability costs.

-Fixed chain bridge collisons.

-Tweaked LGT.

-Tweaked LOD on misc meshes.

-Added new spell type Pulse which knocks back enemies T1-T3.

-Added temples in middle area.

-Added villagers.

-Added guards to spawn point.

-Added unstuck/suicide command. (crtl+x)

-Optimized foliage culling distances.

-Removed complex collision building in savage town.

-Removed all fruits , fish , bread , etc from map.

-Removed no climb zone in main map.

-Removed map markers from villagers.

-Updated furnace and campfire lighting and sounds.

-Updated refillables and farming.