[Notice on Bugs Fix]

Hello, this is Sesisoft.

Thank you for your interest and support in The Cloud Dream of the Nine Steam version.

We announce that some of the bugs and points of improvements from users were applied through the patch below.

Please, check the patch details below.

Thank you.

[How to apply patch]

For those who have installed the game before, please end the game and proceed with the "update" in the library.

If the "Update" button does not appear, you can check it by logging out and logging in again.

[Patch Details]

★ We have corrected the issue that occurs in rhythm games for some users.

★ Streaming restrictions guide has been added.

★ A function to view the lines in Special Page has been added.

★ In <A new beginning of a dream> We have corrected the issue that some of the CGs in 'Records' menu were not visible.

★ We corrected some typos in the game.