sunny-place update for 7 January 2022

secret - v0.310

7 January 2022

secret - v0.310

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

v0.310 (STAR DRIVER CLUB) patch is live on the beta branch!

I'll push it to the main branch tomorrow if it's not too broken.

Important things.

  • STAR DRIVER CLUB!

    Head to head chaos racing, I probably need to space out the spawn points a bit.

    Tell me if it's enjoyable or just annoying :)

  • Added a tanky top and a sporty top.

  • Fixed car colour customisation not showing up correctly to other players.

  • Potentially better online car movement prediction.

Thanks for reading :)

