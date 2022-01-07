KUR Version 0.8.8 is Live!

With recovering from the holidays, we only have a small update this week. But stay tuned, we've two weeks of big updates coming up!
Updates
- Level select is now 5 smaller acts rather than 3.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed various dialog manager bugs.
