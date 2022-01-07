 Skip to content

KUR update for 7 January 2022

KUR Version 0.8.8 is Live!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

With recovering from the holidays, we only have a small update this week. But stay tuned, we've two weeks of big updates coming up!

Updates

  • Level select is now 5 smaller acts rather than 3.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed various dialog manager bugs.

