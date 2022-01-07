Perfect Tides Beta v0.3.2

This will likely be the final build of v0.3. Thank you all for an incredibly fruitful round of playtesting.

PLEASE NOTE: This update is for PC only (Mac version will NOT have any of the new changes). It takes twice as long to produce a Mac build, and in this home stretch I am racing to get last-minute feedback from the majority of players.

Areas where I'm especially looking for feedback:



-the new island night music - any attempts to find holes in the script that triggers it would be appreciated, I'm sure there are some!

-new scoring system - if you have a saved game from before the game ends, it's possible you will get a different result if you finish again. I'm finding the final score requirements particularly tricky to gauge, so any testing of this would be wonderful.

Changes in this version:

New music tracks, including a “night walk” theme.

Tweaks to the scoring system.

Tons of bug fixes and contextual writing assets added.

Slightly enhanced tutorial for new players.

Some puzzles/graphics clarified.

Larger clickable area for some items.

Fixed a majority of clipping issues (with a few exceptions noted below).

Photo lab projects can no longer be done more than once.

What isn’t changed:

Most things graphical, UI or otherwise asset-related. These changes would almost certainly break saves or create new bugs, so I’m holding off for this round of testing.

Known Issues:

Gameplay:

Various clipping and walk-behind issues, particularly in Winter. (But please keep reporting, if you haven’t seen it before!)

Characters following Mara will not pass between Hotel and Simon’s House.

Some music may still skip (please report if you encounter!)

Hovering on walkable edges won’t always produce an arrow (please continue to report these where you find them!)

Mara changes costumes while gardening.

Finicky hotspots around Simon’s laptop.

Possible to get stuck on Simon’s house staircase if using keyboard.

Easy to skip dialogue if navigating with arrows.

UI:

Money counter is difficult to read.

Still able to walk while Save/Load UI is open.

Maxing out Saved game slots doesn’t allow new saves, produces no warning.

Photo Lab:

No way to reduce or cancel the timer.

Items disappearing or duplicating after film has been developed.

Clipping issues:

behind the ice cream shop

near the hotel entrance

downtown behind falltime flowers

behind Timothy when he’s holding a wagon

As always, thanks to everyone who has playtested so far! Because I’m getting so much great feedback, I will extend the playtest through this weekend at least. People have been so generous with their time this round, and every note you’ve given is important to me.

ALSO: If you are playtesting and providing feedback this round, but haven’t given me your name, please do so in the chat, so I can credit you in the game.