Perfect Tides Beta v0.3.2

This will likely be the final build of v0.3. Thank you all for an incredibly fruitful round of playtesting.
PLEASE NOTE: This update is for PC only (Mac version will NOT have any of the new changes). It takes twice as long to produce a Mac build, and in this home stretch I am racing to get last-minute feedback from the majority of players.
Areas where I'm especially looking for feedback:
-the new island night music - any attempts to find holes in the script that triggers it would be appreciated, I'm sure there are some!
-new scoring system - if you have a saved game from before the game ends, it's possible you will get a different result if you finish again. I'm finding the final score requirements particularly tricky to gauge, so any testing of this would be wonderful.
Changes in this version:
- New music tracks, including a “night walk” theme.
- Tweaks to the scoring system.
- Tons of bug fixes and contextual writing assets added.
- Slightly enhanced tutorial for new players.
- Some puzzles/graphics clarified.
- Larger clickable area for some items.
- Fixed a majority of clipping issues (with a few exceptions noted below).
- Photo lab projects can no longer be done more than once.
What isn’t changed:
- Most things graphical, UI or otherwise asset-related. These changes would almost certainly break saves or create new bugs, so I’m holding off for this round of testing.
Known Issues:
Gameplay:
- Various clipping and walk-behind issues, particularly in Winter. (But please keep reporting, if you haven’t seen it before!)
- Characters following Mara will not pass between Hotel and Simon’s House.
- Some music may still skip (please report if you encounter!)
- Hovering on walkable edges won’t always produce an arrow (please continue to report these where you find them!)
- Mara changes costumes while gardening.
- Finicky hotspots around Simon’s laptop.
- Possible to get stuck on Simon’s house staircase if using keyboard.
- Easy to skip dialogue if navigating with arrows.
UI:
- Money counter is difficult to read.
- Still able to walk while Save/Load UI is open.
- Maxing out Saved game slots doesn’t allow new saves, produces no warning.
Photo Lab:
-
No way to reduce or cancel the timer.
-
Items disappearing or duplicating after film has been developed.
Clipping issues:
-
behind the ice cream shop
-
near the hotel entrance
-
downtown behind falltime flowers
-
behind Timothy when he’s holding a wagon
As always, thanks to everyone who has playtested so far! Because I’m getting so much great feedback, I will extend the playtest through this weekend at least. People have been so generous with their time this round, and every note you’ve given is important to me.
ALSO: If you are playtesting and providing feedback this round, but haven’t given me your name, please do so in the chat, so I can credit you in the game.
Changed files in this update