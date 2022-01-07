 Skip to content

Perfect Tides Playtest update for 7 January 2022

Perfect Tides Beta v0.3.2

Build 7982451 · Last edited by Wendy

This will likely be the final build of v0.3. Thank you all for an incredibly fruitful round of playtesting.

PLEASE NOTE: This update is for PC only (Mac version will NOT have any of the new changes). It takes twice as long to produce a Mac build, and in this home stretch I am racing to get last-minute feedback from the majority of players.

Areas where I'm especially looking for feedback:



-the new island night music - any attempts to find holes in the script that triggers it would be appreciated, I'm sure there are some!

-new scoring system - if you have a saved game from before the game ends, it's possible you will get a different result if you finish again. I'm finding the final score requirements particularly tricky to gauge, so any testing of this would be wonderful.

Changes in this version:

  • New music tracks, including a “night walk” theme.
  • Tweaks to the scoring system.
  • Tons of bug fixes and contextual writing assets added.
  • Slightly enhanced tutorial for new players.
  • Some puzzles/graphics clarified.
  • Larger clickable area for some items.
  • Fixed a majority of clipping issues (with a few exceptions noted below).
  • Photo lab projects can no longer be done more than once.

What isn’t changed:

  • Most things graphical, UI or otherwise asset-related. These changes would almost certainly break saves or create new bugs, so I’m holding off for this round of testing.

Known Issues:

Gameplay:

  • Various clipping and walk-behind issues, particularly in Winter. (But please keep reporting, if you haven’t seen it before!)
  • Characters following Mara will not pass between Hotel and Simon’s House.
  • Some music may still skip (please report if you encounter!)
  • Hovering on walkable edges won’t always produce an arrow (please continue to report these where you find them!)
  • Mara changes costumes while gardening.
  • Finicky hotspots around Simon’s laptop.
  • Possible to get stuck on Simon’s house staircase if using keyboard.
  • Easy to skip dialogue if navigating with arrows.

UI:

  • Money counter is difficult to read.
  • Still able to walk while Save/Load UI is open.
  • Maxing out Saved game slots doesn’t allow new saves, produces no warning.

Photo Lab:

  • No way to reduce or cancel the timer.

  • Items disappearing or duplicating after film has been developed.

    Clipping issues:

  • behind the ice cream shop

  • near the hotel entrance

  • downtown behind falltime flowers

  • behind Timothy when he’s holding a wagon

As always, thanks to everyone who has playtested so far! Because I’m getting so much great feedback, I will extend the playtest through this weekend at least. People have been so generous with their time this round, and every note you’ve given is important to me.

ALSO: If you are playtesting and providing feedback this round, but haven’t given me your name, please do so in the chat, so I can credit you in the game.

