Predicted Lineups and small improvements

Similar to the game Angry Birds when dragging your character around arrows will be displayed to show where your character will be launched making it easier to hit your target instead of having to guess hundreds of times only to not make any progress or to make the level more difficult, Additionally we also added grass for the plains and the dark forest biome, as well as snow for the final levels including the bonus levels, and finally previously, your progress would only be saved if you exited the game by pressing the presented exit button, but now your progress is saved as soon as you load in on a level select menu so in case anything happens you won't lose any progress on your game and that's all for this update, stay tuned for our next update which will introduce a new enemy and some more bonus levels, and finally follow our tiktok and Instagram account @Frost_Knight_Games to get notified of updates, sales and progress on our next game coming late 2022-mid 2023