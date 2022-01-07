 Skip to content

Krampus Kills update for 7 January 2022

Release day tweaks! v0.2 Krampus ai tweak.

Share · View all patches · Build 7982247

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello! Thank you all for playing.

Krampus Ai has been slightly tweaked so that he is a little easier to escape from.

If you manage to stay out of his sight for 20 seconds, he will enter his search mode again and go back to walking his patrol.

Changed files in this update

Krampus Kills Content Depot 1844651
  • Loading history…
