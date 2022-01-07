Version 0.5744 Alpha

Localization
■ Added missing translations
■ Fixed error with some translations
Functionality
■ Added function to pickup item "goldnugget01" while using item "metaldetector01"
■ Added function to select all goldnuggets, if try to sell gold at the npc
■ Added function to prevent manual freeze items on vehicles, because items freeze automatically
■ Added function to add multiple bottles insid item "meltingcrucible01"
Changed
■ Changed function for bugreport, playerhud will be hide if player open bugreport and after sending visible again
Audio
■ Added footstep sounds for "rails"
Troubleshooting
■ Fixed error with lost item "goldbar01" while driving with vehicles
■ Fixed error with truck at the store
■ Fixed error with closing barrier for claim
■ Fixed error with closing doors for vehicles
■ Fixed error with detect limit for item "bottleS"
■ Fixed error with detect limit for item "bottleM"
■ Fixed error with detect limit for item "bottleL"
■ Fixed error with level system
■ Fixed error with toggle playerhud
■ Fixed error with show wrong amount of money at npc "goldsell"
■ Fixed error with detach items on item "weightingscale01"
■ Fixed error with using movements for vehicle "excavator01" while engine off
■ Fixed error with showing fill value for item "washingplant01"
■ Fixed error with add dirt for item "washingplant01"
■ Fixed error with open barrier for claim 09
Improvements
■ Improved loadingbay functions
Savegame
■ Fixed error with save the progress on claims
■ Fixed error with load the progress on claims
Changed files in this update