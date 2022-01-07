Version 0.5744 Alpha

Localization

■ Added missing translations

■ Fixed error with some translations

Functionality

■ Added function to pickup item "goldnugget01" while using item "metaldetector01"

■ Added function to select all goldnuggets, if try to sell gold at the npc

■ Added function to prevent manual freeze items on vehicles, because items freeze automatically

■ Added function to add multiple bottles insid item "meltingcrucible01"

Changed

■ Changed function for bugreport, playerhud will be hide if player open bugreport and after sending visible again

Audio

■ Added footstep sounds for "rails"

Troubleshooting

■ Fixed error with lost item "goldbar01" while driving with vehicles

■ Fixed error with truck at the store

■ Fixed error with closing barrier for claim

■ Fixed error with closing doors for vehicles

■ Fixed error with detect limit for item "bottleS"

■ Fixed error with detect limit for item "bottleM"

■ Fixed error with detect limit for item "bottleL"

■ Fixed error with level system

■ Fixed error with toggle playerhud

■ Fixed error with show wrong amount of money at npc "goldsell"

■ Fixed error with detach items on item "weightingscale01"

■ Fixed error with using movements for vehicle "excavator01" while engine off

■ Fixed error with showing fill value for item "washingplant01"

■ Fixed error with add dirt for item "washingplant01"

■ Fixed error with open barrier for claim 09

Improvements

■ Improved loadingbay functions

Savegame

■ Fixed error with save the progress on claims

■ Fixed error with load the progress on claims