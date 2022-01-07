Update 1.0.43 is here! It is quite a small little patch, many bugs and issues have been fixed:

HOPEFULLY fixed all of the sound issues, you will no longer get random sound blasts

Fixed settings not working, they will now properly sync between scenes

Made parts of Act 1 more clear

Made the Cartoonist boss fight less tedious

Fixed accidentally falling through the floor in the Cartoonist boss fight

Fixed Chairman in some rooms

And way way way more that I just forgot!

Thanks for playing, all of you. You all are the absolute best and I'm so happy you guys care about my silly little game. Speaking of which, Act 2 is coming along very nice! If things go well, maybe it'll be out this year...

Thank you all so much!!