Update 1.0.43 is here! It is quite a small little patch, many bugs and issues have been fixed:
- HOPEFULLY fixed all of the sound issues, you will no longer get random sound blasts
- Fixed settings not working, they will now properly sync between scenes
- Made parts of Act 1 more clear
- Made the Cartoonist boss fight less tedious
- Fixed accidentally falling through the floor in the Cartoonist boss fight
- Fixed Chairman in some rooms
- And way way way more that I just forgot!
Thanks for playing, all of you. You all are the absolute best and I'm so happy you guys care about my silly little game. Speaking of which, Act 2 is coming along very nice! If things go well, maybe it'll be out this year...
Thank you all so much!!
Changed files in this update