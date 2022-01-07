 Skip to content

Venge update for 7 January 2022

Update 1.0.43!

Build 7982029

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 1.0.43 is here! It is quite a small little patch, many bugs and issues have been fixed:

  • HOPEFULLY fixed all of the sound issues, you will no longer get random sound blasts
  • Fixed settings not working, they will now properly sync between scenes
  • Made parts of Act 1 more clear
  • Made the Cartoonist boss fight less tedious
  • Fixed accidentally falling through the floor in the Cartoonist boss fight
  • Fixed Chairman in some rooms
  • And way way way more that I just forgot!

Thanks for playing, all of you. You all are the absolute best and I'm so happy you guys care about my silly little game. Speaking of which, Act 2 is coming along very nice! If things go well, maybe it'll be out this year...

Thank you all so much!!

