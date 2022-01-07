 Skip to content

Kselebox update for 7 January 2022

Update 0.6.3

Build 7982011

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added

  • New creature: Tomato
  • New weapon: Stun gun
  • Creatures are now electrocuted when touching a running generator
  • Androids now get electrocuted when dropped into water

Fixed

  • The impossibility of completing a mission with dynamite spawning
  • Deterioration of physics with time dilation
  • Bad physics of transport
  • Inoperability of space blasters and conventional weapons with a different type of cartridge
  • Not working wheel reverse
  • Not working buttons in the "News" tab

