Update 0.6.3

Added
- New creature: Tomato
- New weapon: Stun gun
- Creatures are now electrocuted when touching a running generator
- Androids now get electrocuted when dropped into water
Fixed
- The impossibility of completing a mission with dynamite spawning
- Deterioration of physics with time dilation
- Bad physics of transport
- Inoperability of space blasters and conventional weapons with a different type of cartridge
- Not working wheel reverse
- Not working buttons in the "News" tab
Changed files in this update