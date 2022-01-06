 Skip to content

REPLIKATOR update for 6 January 2022

Update v. 0.981

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Eight new implants available from the very start of the game. Some of the implants will allow you to open locked doors without using an access card.
  • The chance of winning in the slot machine has been significantly increased.
  • Each damaged implant increases your weapon damage by 10%.
  • The increase in damage on the workbench has risen in price.
  • The cost of extra life is reduced.
  • Invisible (translucent) enemies are invulnerable.
  • The behavior of some enemies is slightly changed.
  • New music track on the main station/ship.
  • A random music track plays during the battle.
  • "Melee" has been renamed "Shock Wave".
  • Bug fixes.

