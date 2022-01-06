- Eight new implants available from the very start of the game. Some of the implants will allow you to open locked doors without using an access card.
- The chance of winning in the slot machine has been significantly increased.
- Each damaged implant increases your weapon damage by 10%.
- The increase in damage on the workbench has risen in price.
- The cost of extra life is reduced.
- Invisible (translucent) enemies are invulnerable.
- The behavior of some enemies is slightly changed.
- New music track on the main station/ship.
- A random music track plays during the battle.
- "Melee" has been renamed "Shock Wave".
- Bug fixes.
REPLIKATOR update for 6 January 2022
Update v. 0.981
