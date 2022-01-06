 Skip to content

Your Show Has Been Cancelled update for 6 January 2022

Back Into The Swing Of Things: Part 4

Back Into The Swing Of Things: Part 4

Build 7981965

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Big Notes

  • Left Joystick can now make player face backwards.
  • Right Joystick on controllers can now be used for "looking around."
  • The other controls on a controller should match now with what is on the controller config for steam (excluding the dPad).

Minor Notes

  • Extended the first conversation with Tutto to better tie in why the "club" exists in the first place.
  • Touched up the second conversation with Tutto as well (if the player goes back after seeing his show get cancelled).
  • Touched up Tutto's last conversation for added "character development."
  • Added an NPC in BM Entryway to ask the player on why he bothers helping people.

Bug Fixes

  • Removed a fast travel door that wasn't supposed to exist in BR Bringer.

Changed files in this update

