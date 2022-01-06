Back Into The Swing Of Things: Part 4

Big Notes
- Left Joystick can now make player face backwards.
- Right Joystick on controllers can now be used for "looking around."
- The other controls on a controller should match now with what is on the controller config for steam (excluding the dPad).
Minor Notes
- Extended the first conversation with Tutto to better tie in why the "club" exists in the first place.
- Touched up the second conversation with Tutto as well (if the player goes back after seeing his show get cancelled).
- Touched up Tutto's last conversation for added "character development."
- Added an NPC in BM Entryway to ask the player on why he bothers helping people.
Bug Fixes
- Removed a fast travel door that wasn't supposed to exist in BR Bringer.
Changed files in this update