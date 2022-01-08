New Arena Stage: The Heist!

All Versions:

New Post-Holiday Update! Check out our new mission, "The Heist", in Arena Combat now! (Available to those Nevada warriors who have made it past Contract 3)



Current Patch Includes:

ADDED

⦁ The Heist: Stick up Nevada Central's must lucrative target in a brand new Arena stage!

⦁ Your Arena money is now represented by a stack of cash in your Loft. You can now behold your monetary progress as it grows.

⦁ Your purchased Color Swatches will carry over with you after imprinting, as well as the Swatches of any Origins you imprint after this update! You'll still need to unlock the Colorizer again in order to apply them, of course.

⦁ Plus, a couple new Swatches at the Fence.

FIXED

⦁ Sweep attacks have a better, rounded sweep area to account for low FPS.

⦁ Most revolver cylinders were rotating an incorrect direction when reloading.

⦁ "Coinbearer" spawns in the Arena Infinite Waves were not spawning properly, and sometimes not at all.

⦁ Characters that teleport when they lose a corpus (Apparitions, Crackpot, etc.) will do it properly if they're ragdolled.

⦁ Some gate obstructions have been tweaked to block off their areas faster (such as on each level of the elevator in the split-room battle in Climb). This should stop squadmates from leaving before they're supposed to.

⦁ Changes to the Slaughter Time murder fan to prevent it from drifting away from its start position over long periods of time.

⦁ Stop Sign can be thrown.

⦁ Charge-up attacks on some heavier weapons were not letting you leap forward.

TWEAKED

⦁ Various firearm stats have been balanced.

⦁ Some wepons are HEAVY. They will slow you down while held or stowed on your back - this scale changes based on your Endurance and your size. They're also much cheaper to purchase.

⦁ Blackmarket markup has been scaled down the more expensive a weapon already is.

The previous Beta versions have been merged into the Release Build:

Beta [2.02.b]

[You can access this build from the releasebeta Branch on Steam]

FIXED

⦁ The Story Campaign stage selector shortcut (aka stage selection map) was allowing you to bypass events that need to occur before accessing certain stages (such as blowing up the door to the Sheriff's stage, or encountering the Outskirts snipers before entering Power Play).

Beta [2.02.d]

[You can access this build from the releasebeta Branch on Steam]

ADDED

⦁ Stage Select screens show which difficulties you've beaten the selected stage on, and World Maps will indicate stages beaten on Madness difficulty.

FIXED

⦁ In Chasms, players were sometimes getting stuck in the "water room" when the door at the end of the hall won't open. This was the result of a larger issue that never cropped up except in some very few rooms.

⦁ The scale of weapons in the Massive Origin's hands should be correct now. This applies to your character in the world, as well as in the inventory menu.

⦁ Record of your cash earned in Arena for each stage wasn't displaying in the correct format.

⦁ Weapons destroyed after a throw will drop their broken version now, so long as that version doesn't decay on the floor (such as crappy broken hilts).

⦁ Melee weapons thrown with the Lawnmower skill will properly lose durability.

⦁ You and your squad are now properly invincible before, between, and after completing waves. This should prevent accidental deaths and other workplace accidents.

⦁ You can crit hit opponents during your charge-up swings again.

TWEAKED

⦁ Cleanup to the Playground back room to make it prettier.

⦁ Weapon rebalance: range decreases for pistols, shotguns, and other very short weapons.

⦁ Weapon rebalance: magazine penalty tweak, so that larger mags carry greater penalties for size/recoil/recovery.

⦁ Weapon rebalance: BR7 and FNC slightly nerfed to make them fit as low-mid tier rifles.

⦁ Shock Sword and Axe moved from the Quartermaster to the Blackmarket (just like the Dozer Model E).

⦁ In the post-game interactive outro for Arena, your name will be shown correctly instead of as "Player".

NOTE v.2.02.c was released only to the private Beta branch for closed testing. It contained some of the above updates.