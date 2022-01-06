Post Frostfall Update v1.4.11

Hello! I and the rest of the Kindred Games team hope you enjoyed the holidays!

Frostfall is over, but we're already onto new things with Swords 'n Magic. In this update we've fixed a bunch of bugs and added a few notable features.

Just a heads up that the next major update is probably going to be a few months out because it's a BIG ONE. We're working on weapon abilities, a total hotbar and damage refactor and we're planning on launching it all with a whole new zone. So get ready! And in the meantime, enjoy the new features. : )

Thanks for all your continued support!

New:

Goodbye Frostfall

Inventory sorting and filtering

Barber Shops - can now change your hair, hair color, facial hair, facial hair color, and make-up (facial expressions)

Hairstyles

Reduced how many clothing and hair options there are when starting a new character

Improved:

Updated outfits files to hopefully prevent the weird outline around your feet

House on a Hill plot is no longer discounted

Level 0 staves are now level 1 as things at level 0 break the universe

Erma’s shop doesn’t sell clothing you auto learn now

Alchemy and tailoring icons in the skills menu have been updated from the default carpentry icon

Special loot chests now have custom loot lifetimes - the loot will stay longer than the default two minutes to ensure you don’t miss out on your loot if you die

Fixed: