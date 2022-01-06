Post Frostfall Update v1.4.11

Hello! I and the rest of the Kindred Games team hope you enjoyed the holidays!
Frostfall is over, but we're already onto new things with Swords 'n Magic. In this update we've fixed a bunch of bugs and added a few notable features.
Just a heads up that the next major update is probably going to be a few months out because it's a BIG ONE. We're working on weapon abilities, a total hotbar and damage refactor and we're planning on launching it all with a whole new zone. So get ready! And in the meantime, enjoy the new features. : )
Thanks for all your continued support!
New:
- Goodbye Frostfall
- Inventory sorting and filtering
- Barber Shops - can now change your hair, hair color, facial hair, facial hair color, and make-up (facial expressions)
- Hairstyles
- Reduced how many clothing and hair options there are when starting a new character
Improved:
- Updated outfits files to hopefully prevent the weird outline around your feet
- House on a Hill plot is no longer discounted
- Level 0 staves are now level 1 as things at level 0 break the universe
- Erma’s shop doesn’t sell clothing you auto learn now
- Alchemy and tailoring icons in the skills menu have been updated from the default carpentry icon
- Special loot chests now have custom loot lifetimes - the loot will stay longer than the default two minutes to ensure you don’t miss out on your loot if you die
Fixed:
- Rock Paths now have collisions so you can pick them up
- Spelling issues
- Large rugs from being seen through the second story of houses (you’ll need to pick them up and replace them if you want to fix it)
- Changed collisions on Full Scroll Bookcase so you can use the shelf for items
- Changed crystal ball materials so it stops flickering
- Mr.Sym’s falling sign
- Marketplace Plot in Sleepy Haven is now buildable
- Nedd has returned to his post in Azura
- A one off issue with Rayna where you couldn’t get the recipe
- Masked Menace’s door is now interactable
- Crabs now appear in Tiny Tavern’s cellar
- Sen’s quest is fixed again - please tell Sen to stop breaking his stuff
- Quest log to update correctly if items are removed from your inventory
- Tools sign in Hope Harbor no longer hangs off the sign
- Wolf Cress item description typo
- Ella’s Bakery no longer has part of her roof inside her house
- Typo in Kelch’s dialog
- Hoping to have fixed all of the invisible NPC issues
- Jed’s doll and the glasses on the beach are available for characters that have never picked them up
- Duplicate toadstools at a wolf den
- Blitz in Frostfall no longer has two right hands
- Captain Jensen learned the proper way to hold a shield
- Captain Jensen taught Randall the proper way to hold a shield
- Pickup preview icon for coins now matches other icons for coins
