Releasing version 2.0 update!

Hello, everyone!
As a series work with <Monads II>, we have updated most graphic elements to synchronize. We hope you can enjoy the sequel to be released tomorrow.
The major changes are as follows.
Visual Expression
-
Replaced whole the unit image and applied animation!
-
Created a new loading screen.
-
Unit information screen
- Changed the shape and modified both sides to the same color.
- Some important passive skills is displayed in the form of status effects.
- The status effect that cannot be released shows a thick border.
- The background color of the name varies depending on the side of the unit.
-
HP gauge
- Changed the frame shape.
- Changed color allocation to ally/enemy units.
- The preview of the action results is displayed with transparency and blinking.
-
Interacting with a unit will outputs visual effects that are distinct from ready for chain attack.
-
Gauges change continuously in visual.
-
The speed of unit movement becomes constant regardless of the distance.
-
Changed the layout of detailed information screen.
-
The action list at the bottom includes the cancel button, and is arranged into a separate window.
-
Restrictions are expressed in different visual effects for each type instead of icons.
-
The numeric font indicating damage and healing has been modified a little thicker.
-
Some tile images have been modified.
-
Natural objects such as trees and stones have random appearance of several forms.
-
When attacking with chain, some units without unique illustrations will also have cut-in.
-
Modified the color of some keywords to be visible regardless of the background.
-
The text indicating the amount of shield was unified in green.
-
Changed the background paper image of the tutorial instruction and timeline of interlude scene.
-
All scenes have the same mouse cursor shape.
-
Does not mark a circular shadow on the wagon.
-
Modified some illustration.
Convenience
-
Battle ready scene
- A character selected for first time will have all opened active skills by default.
- Can select and unselect skills by pressing not only the icon but also the name text.
- The list of pary members at the bottom also shows the class and element of the unit.
- Right-click on the selected units on the left list will unselect it immediately.
- Resetting the ability selection will check again.
- In the challenge mode, characters included in the story mode and non-characters will be distinguished by the shape of the background.
-
Mouse cursor has following tooltip about basic control. This can be turned off from settings.
-
While the objectives panel is open, the camera can be moved a little more to the right.
-
After a dialogue line output finished, a flag pen icon is displayed next to it.
-
Added "Apply & Close" button to the setting window. Clicking outside the window will work same as before.
Bug Fix
-
Solved the problems below.
- An effect was left when canceling after installing a magic circle.
- Part of the objectives panel was visible during the unit placement stage.
- Closing the window in the step of selecting a restart point during battle, made all the other menus unavailable.
- The visual effect of element buff did not disappear when canceling the move.
- Moving diagonally above the unit made it translucent.
- Using a skill targeting a tile with unit didn't restored the emphasis state after it finish.
- Some conversations failed to load during battles under certain conditions.
- Pages with long explanation of glossary was cut off at the end.
- Wrong information on turn queue because of AP recovery with tactical hit by chain attack.
- Chapter 5, monster's defensive effect was removed by taunt from its own passive skill.
- Reverting action after losing the battle caused additional turn for a player unit.
- Unit information on right-bottom did not disappear even after the unit was removed.
Interface
- When some skill requirements are not met, the notification will contain the reason.
- If you mouse to the unit spawn point, it will show additional help.
- Some keywords display additional icons.
- If you select a passive skill that enhance another skill, the text of original skill includes enhanced content.
- When sorting skills, enemy-only skills comes at the top.
- Skills with HP cost more than current HP become disabled.
- Refined the explanatory text of some state effects.
Others
- Changed the dialogue output speed to half. 'Immediate' will be the same as before.
- Background music is played on the interlude scene.
- Changed sound effects of some skills.
- The notation of shield amount is changed from 'Shield(X, N turn)' to 'Shield X(N turn).
If you have another suggestions beside these changes, please let us know via discussions or email( epicmonads@gmail.com ).
We'll come back with later version.
Thank you.
Changed files in this update