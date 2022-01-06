 Skip to content

Monads update for 6 January 2022

Releasing version 2.0 update!

Build 7981610

Hello, everyone!

As a series work with <Monads II>, we have updated most graphic elements to synchronize. We hope you can enjoy the sequel to be released tomorrow.

The major changes are as follows.

Visual Expression

  • Replaced whole the unit image and applied animation!

  • Created a new loading screen.

  • Unit information screen

    • Changed the shape and modified both sides to the same color.
    • Some important passive skills is displayed in the form of status effects.
    • The status effect that cannot be released shows a thick border.

    • The background color of the name varies depending on the side of the unit.

  • HP gauge

    • Changed the frame shape.
    • Changed color allocation to ally/enemy units.
    • The preview of the action results is displayed with transparency and blinking.

  • Interacting with a unit will outputs visual effects that are distinct from ready for chain attack.

  • Gauges change continuously in visual.

  • The speed of unit movement becomes constant regardless of the distance.

  • Changed the layout of detailed information screen.

  • The action list at the bottom includes the cancel button, and is arranged into a separate window.

  • Restrictions are expressed in different visual effects for each type instead of icons.

  • The numeric font indicating damage and healing has been modified a little thicker.

  • Some tile images have been modified.

  • Natural objects such as trees and stones have random appearance of several forms.

  • When attacking with chain, some units without unique illustrations will also have cut-in.

  • Modified the color of some keywords to be visible regardless of the background.

  • The text indicating the amount of shield was unified in green.

  • Changed the background paper image of the tutorial instruction and timeline of interlude scene.

  • All scenes have the same mouse cursor shape.

  • Does not mark a circular shadow on the wagon.

  • Modified some illustration.

Convenience

  • Battle ready scene

    • A character selected for first time will have all opened active skills by default.
    • Can select and unselect skills by pressing not only the icon but also the name text.
    • The list of pary members at the bottom also shows the class and element of the unit.

    • Right-click on the selected units on the left list will unselect it immediately.
    • Resetting the ability selection will check again.
    • In the challenge mode, characters included in the story mode and non-characters will be distinguished by the shape of the background.

  • Mouse cursor has following tooltip about basic control. This can be turned off from settings.

  • While the objectives panel is open, the camera can be moved a little more to the right.

  • After a dialogue line output finished, a flag pen icon is displayed next to it.

  • Added "Apply & Close" button to the setting window. Clicking outside the window will work same as before.

Bug Fix

  • Solved the problems below.

    • An effect was left when canceling after installing a magic circle.
    • Part of the objectives panel was visible during the unit placement stage.
    • Closing the window in the step of selecting a restart point during battle, made all the other menus unavailable.
    • The visual effect of element buff did not disappear when canceling the move.
    • Moving diagonally above the unit made it translucent.
    • Using a skill targeting a tile with unit didn't restored the emphasis state after it finish.
    • Some conversations failed to load during battles under certain conditions.
    • Pages with long explanation of glossary was cut off at the end.
    • Wrong information on turn queue because of AP recovery with tactical hit by chain attack.
    • Chapter 5, monster's defensive effect was removed by taunt from its own passive skill.
    • Reverting action after losing the battle caused additional turn for a player unit.
    • Unit information on right-bottom did not disappear even after the unit was removed.

Interface

  • When some skill requirements are not met, the notification will contain the reason.
  • If you mouse to the unit spawn point, it will show additional help.
  • Some keywords display additional icons.
  • If you select a passive skill that enhance another skill, the text of original skill includes enhanced content.
  • When sorting skills, enemy-only skills comes at the top.
  • Skills with HP cost more than current HP become disabled.
  • Refined the explanatory text of some state effects.

Others

  • Changed the dialogue output speed to half. 'Immediate' will be the same as before.
  • Background music is played on the interlude scene.
  • Changed sound effects of some skills.
  • The notation of shield amount is changed from 'Shield(X, N turn)' to 'Shield X(N turn).

If you have another suggestions beside these changes, please let us know via discussions or email( epicmonads@gmail.com ).

We'll come back with later version.

Thank you.

